PITTSBURGH -- A few weeks removed from the Chris Boswell controversy surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the story is back - and one former Pro Bowler believes it's true.

During an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's podcast 'Footbahlin' former center Maurkice Pouncey addressed the Boswell video that showed the kicker saying "it aint' because of you" as the team walked into the locker room after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pouncey originally thought Boswell was talking to Mitch Trubisky, but after a discussion with Roethlisberger, the two seem to believe it was directed toward Canada.

Boswell never addressed the situation and the conversation faded, but it's certainly interesting to hear two former teammates of the kicker say they believe he could've directed the comment at the OC.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

Jaylen Warren Provides Update to Hamstring Injury

Don't Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

Kenny Pickett Finding Voice in Steelers Play-Calling Decisions

Steelers Will Adjust Weekly Routine to Accommodate Minor Injuries

Steelers (Long and Short Term) Future Looks Bright

Five Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Colts