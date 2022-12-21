Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris shared an impact off the field as great as his impact on the field.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72, just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

While every Steelers fan is spending time remembering the story of Pittsburgh's greatest running back, so are those in the league. Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter became one of the first to send his message about the passing of a league legend.

"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today," Porter told NFL Network's Tom Pelisero. "We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador of the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet. Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.

"The Hall and historians everywhere will tell Franco's football story forever. His life story can never be told fully, however, without including his greatness off the field."

Franco was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 after winning four Super Bowls, being selected an All-Pro three times, and to the Pro Bowl nine times.

The Steelers have not announced yet how/if they will adjust the celebration of the 50th anniversary or Harris's number retirement.

