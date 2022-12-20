PITTSBURGH -- Maybe it's not the story Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would like to reach the masses, but according to one report, he didn't do much disciplining after linebacker Marcus Allen's costly penalty in Week 15.

Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after entering a Panthers huddle on their own sideline while both teams were setting up for a punt. The penalty gave Carolina a first down, and occurred after back-to-back sacks, eventually leading to a field goal.

After the game, Tomlin said he did not see what happened but described the penalty in three words.

"It's three points."

According to Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Ray Fittapaldo, Tomlin wasn't too angry after the play.

The Steelers head coach has always been known as a "players coach" and has a unique was of keeping his relationship tight with the guys in his locker room. In this instance, fans did not hold back their displeasure with Allen, but the coach they root for didn't hold the same mentality.

Allen did take the blame afterward saying he needs to control his "passion" more in future circumstances.

"I should’ve just started walking to my team," Allen said. "Man, I have to keep a better head than that. My emotions got the better of me. Listen, I can’t let that happen. I let down the defense."

