    • October 29, 2021
    Former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels Finds New Team

    Jaylen Samuels finds a new NFL home just days after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    The Houston Texans is signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad, according to NFL Network. 

    Samuels was the Steelers fifth-round draft pick in 2018. He played in 42 games, including eight starts, and has rushed for 459 yards and a touchdown. This season, he was demoted to the practice squad for the first time in his career. 

    He was released from the Steelers on Wednesday.

    The Texans recently traded running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints. Houston's active backfield consists of Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead and Scottie Phillips. 

