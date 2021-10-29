Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Melvin Ingram Trade Talk

    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Melvin Ingram by the deadline?
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have received an offer for outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. Chance are they're going to receive more as the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches. 

    Does it makes sense for the Steelers to trade their veteran depth piece? How do they replace him if need be? And most importantly, will it happen? 

    No one on the Steelers roster seems motivated by the 2020 playoff loss to the Browns. Find out why they're lying and what it's probably really like in the Pittsburgh locker room this week. 

    And don't miss Week 8's picks and bets, including this weekend's same-day four-leg parlay. 

    Read More

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

