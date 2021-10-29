Are Steelers Lying About Motivation From 2020 Playoff Loss?

No way the Pittsburgh Steelers care this little about the Wildcard loss to the Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are unbothered by the 2020 Wildcard loss to the Cleveland Browns, ending what was once an 11-0 season. At least that's what they're saying.

"As a competitor, you use lots of things to motivate you to go out and play," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "But I'm not really sure if that's my leading factor this week."

That's been the storyline across the board when speaking with players this week. No one is thinking about it and no one is looking to make this a revenge game.

Should they? Because it sure feels like they're lying.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Melvin Ingram Trade Talk

NFL Films Presents Feature on Tomlin-isms

In Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Are Discussing Taco Charlton

Cam Heyward Jokes Playing Browns is Like High School Game

Five Thoughts: Steelers Second Half