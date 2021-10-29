Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Are Steelers Lying About Motivation From 2020 Playoff Loss?

    No way the Pittsburgh Steelers care this little about the Wildcard loss to the Browns.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are unbothered by the 2020 Wildcard loss to the Cleveland Browns, ending what was once an 11-0 season. At least that's what they're saying. 

    "As a competitor, you use lots of things to motivate you to go out and play," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "But I'm not really sure if that's my leading factor this week."

    That's been the storyline across the board when speaking with players this week. No one is thinking about it and no one is looking to make this a revenge game. 

    Should they? Because it sure feels like they're lying.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Melvin Ingram Trade Talk

    NFL Films Presents Feature on Tomlin-isms

    In Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Are Discussing Taco Charlton

    Cam Heyward Jokes Playing Browns is Like High School Game

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Second Half

    USATSI_15419521_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Are Steelers Lying About Motivation From 2020 Playoff Loss?

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16622229_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Melvin Ingram Trade Talk

    15 minutes ago
    EiYvP7TWkAEqdD6
    News

    NFL Films Releasing Feature on Tomlin-isms

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17019092_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 8 vs. Browns

    16 hours ago
    Taco Charlton
    AllSteelers+

    In the Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Will Discuss Taco Charlton

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16833822_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Melvin Ingram Wants Trade From Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_11544246_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Jokes Playing Browns is Like High School Game

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16518099_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Second Half

    Oct 28, 2021