    • October 28, 2021
    NFL Films Releasing Feature on Tomlin-isms

    Get ready for the best of Mike Tomlin.
    Author:

    NFL Films is set to present Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his 'Tomlin-isms' next week, they announced on social media. 

    The network released a clip highlighting some of Tomlin's best quotes in a long list of memorable moments in front of a microphone. 

    From "The standard is the standard" to "Squirreling those nuts," the list is still growing of some of the most iconic head coaching media moments in NFL history. All together in one film sounds like music to Steelers fans ears. 

    NFL Films did not release a date for the feature, but All Steelers will update this article as information is released.

