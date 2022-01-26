Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Will Not Return to Steelers

It's becoming more unlikely Stephon Tuitt will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Stephon Tuitt have an uncertain future which just became more foggy.

Steelers Now reports that Tuitt's Pittsburgh home is under contract to be sold. It was listed for sale on Jan. 16 and then placed under contract on Jan. 22.

Now, a player selling his home usually isn't a call for concern, but Tuitt's situation adds much to question. The defensive end didn't play in 2021 after starting the year on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

Tuitt also los his brother to a tragic hit-and-run prior to training camp. Former defensive coordinator Keith Butler mentioned this week that he's uncertain where Tuitt is mentally and whether or not he'll return to the Steelers.

"That’s going to have to be up to Mr. Rooney and the organization, really. I have no idea, to be honest with you," Butler told 93.7 The Fan. "I have no idea where he’s sitting, mentally. That’s something that’s very private and we didn’t know a lot about. We just took it for granted that the thing that happened to him and his family was very, very hard on him. He really struggled with it. I hope he comes back for the team. I don’t know if he will."

