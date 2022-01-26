Skip to main content
Player(s)
Stephon Tuitt
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Will Not Return to Steelers

It's becoming more unlikely Stephon Tuitt will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Stephon Tuitt have an uncertain future which just became more foggy. 

Steelers Now reports that Tuitt's Pittsburgh home is under contract to be sold. It was listed for sale on Jan. 16 and then placed under contract on Jan. 22. 

Now, a player selling his home usually isn't a call for concern, but Tuitt's situation adds much to question. The defensive end didn't play in 2021 after starting the year on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. 

Tuitt also los his brother to a tragic hit-and-run prior to training camp. Former defensive coordinator Keith Butler mentioned this week that he's uncertain where Tuitt is mentally and whether or not he'll return to the Steelers. 

"That’s going to have to be up to Mr. Rooney and the organization, really. I have no idea, to be honest with you," Butler told 93.7 The Fan. "I have no idea where he’s sitting, mentally. That’s something that’s very private and we didn’t know a lot about. We just took it for granted that the thing that happened to him and his family was very, very hard on him. He really struggled with it. I hope he comes back for the team. I don’t know if he will."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

Top 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Can Anchor Steelers O-Line

Steelers Draft Narrative Shifting in Latest Mock Drafts

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Steelers Best Option is Their Only Option for Defensive Coordinator

USATSI_13200138_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Will Not Return to Steelers

44 seconds ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Raiders Interview Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator for GM Job

47 minutes ago
USATSI_17449121_168388034_lowres (1)
News

T.J. Watt Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

1 hour ago
Untitled design (23)
News

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

4 hours ago
USATSI_17518238_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

6 hours ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Keith Butler Unsure if Stephon Tuitt Will Return to Steelers in 2022

21 hours ago
USATSI_15376331_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Accuses Buccaneers of Bribing Him to Enter Mental Health Treatment

22 hours ago
USATSI_17509352_168388034_lowres
News

Two Steelers Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 25, 2022