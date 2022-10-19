Skip to main content

Several Injured Steelers Taking Steps Toward Return vs. Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 7 with a number of players looking to return from injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened Week 7 with eleven players listed on their injury report, but plenty of optimism heading into the practice week. 

For starters, quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant and has taken the first step toward clearing concussion protocol. As of now, the expectation is that he will start against the Miami Dolphins. 

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also full participants as they look to return from concussion as well. Neither played in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He, Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) were all limited to start the week. 

Fitzpatrick said earlier in the day that he expects to play in Week 7. 

Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), center Mason Cole (foot/ankle), guard James Daniels (ankle) and defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle) were also limited. All four players were hurt during the Buccaneers game. 

Wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin said both could be held back throughout the week. 

