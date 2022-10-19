Brian Flores Won't Provide Steelers Much Help Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches.

Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.

It's now the first time he'll return to face the team since as the Steelers make their way south for Sunday Night Football. But according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Flores's teachings won't provide much for the players.

"I’ll say this regarding Coach Flores ... It is a useful resource. But in the coaching professions, we all feel it’s overblown, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said. "It’s not about what coaches know. It’s about what coaches can convey to players and it’s about what players can recall in an instant in the moment before a ball snaps.

"Oftentimes, you can sit around the classroom and the coach can provide quality insight and a play could nod their head in agreement, 'Yeah, I see that and understand that.' But the minute they get on their feet and the bullets are about to start flying and the snap is imminent, those things become less relevant."

While Tomlin held strong to the belief that Flores's impact can't be seen if the players do not execute, he also admitted that the team does have something unique for a defensive assistant heading into this game.

"He’s a quality coach, he’s a great communicator," Tomlin. "You don’t ascend into business the way he has without having certain tools and he has consistently displayed those tools since he’s been here. But again, I don’t think any of us are surprised by that. That’s why we had so much excitement when we had an opportunity to acquire him."

The Dolphins will get Tua Tagovailoa back on the field for the first time in three weeks. There's history between the first-round quarterback and his former head coach. Not great history, either.

Even if Tomlin won't acknowledge it's significance, seeing the impact of Flores in Week 7 is going to be interesting to watch.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Addresses Fight Between Mitch Trubisky, Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool a Trade Target for NFC Team

Steelers Expect Kenny Pickett to Start Against Dolphins

Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson

Steven Sims Took Own Route on Explosive Returns for Steelers

