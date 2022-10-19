PITTSBURGH -- Three weeks since the Pittsburgh Steelers made a halftime change at quarterback, swapping Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett before the third quarter of the New York Jets game, more details on the story have been released.

According to reports from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an altercation between Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson led to the benching. In the moment, reports claim Johnson got in the face of Trubisky and started yelling for him to get him the football.

Since then, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on the situation but did not confirm or deny anything.

"The things that happen among competitors from time to time is normal business. Everyone wants to win," Tomlin said. "If it transpired, good. That probably means there are a couple of guys that want to win. If it didn't transpire, it probably means that it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory. Sometimes that's emotional."

Now, Johnson has addressed the situation, confirming it did happen, but that the incident has since been resolved.

"I don't want to get too much into detail," Johnson said. "We're both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football. We're fine we talked about it. We made up over the whole situation. It's no hard feelings towards each other. That's still my guy at the end of the day. Still, you know, keep playing for cheering for me know, whatever it is that he needed m to do to help him look good out there, I'm gonna do it. No bad blood between us at all. It's just us being football players at times. Like I said, we're not gonna let that stop us from achieving the goal that everybody's trying to achieve."

Johnson couldn't say whether or not the incident led to Trubisky being benched for Pickett in the second half. He wasn't worried about who was out there after halftime, and believes no matter how it ended, the two are fine.

"We're not gonna let that get between us," Johnson said. "We just both trying to win games. And that's what we're gonna continue to do.

