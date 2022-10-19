Minkah Fitzpatrick Gets First Opportunity to Show Miami Who He's Become

PITTSBURGH -- It's been three years since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded a first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. And three years later, it'll be the first time the All-Pro returns to Hard Rock Stadium to face his first NFL team.

The Steelers head down to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 as they look to win their third game of the season. The Sunday Night Football headlines surround two names, with Brian Flores sitting at the top of most people's minds this week.

Though, the other returning star is Fitzpatrick, who's excited to see his old home turf for the first time in a Steelers uniform.

"My first NFL team," Fitzpatrick said. "It's going to be my first time going back there and playing in Hard Rock, so I'll definitely be nostalgic for sure."

Fitzpatrick missed Week 6 with a knee injury but said he's confident he'll play in Week 7.

Since his departure in Week 3 of the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick has turned a losing first season in the NFL into two All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections and a young and fruitful career in Pittsburgh.

"I'm a lot different player, a lot more mature in my game, feel like I'm better athletically," Fitzpatrick said. "Just a combination that allows me to be the player I am today."

It wasn't easy. After being selected 11th overall in 2018, Fitzpatrick played just 18 games for the Dolphins before being shipped to Pittsburgh. For most players, that could be the beginning of a short career. For Fitzpatrick, it was the beginning of a promising one.

Now, he'll get his first opportunity to showcase that growth in Miaimi.

"It was a big shift going from one team to another after being drafted in the first round," Fitzpatrick. "It's not common to get traded the following year. I had to make the decision to lock in and really try to turn things around."

