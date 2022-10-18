Skip to main content

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.

PITTSBURGH -- The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for a wide receiver, and Pittsburgh Steelers third-year man Chase Claypool could be an option, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

Fowler reported that the Packers are searching for a new wideout and has named Claypool as a target. 

"A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market," Fowler wrote. 

Claypool is coming off his best game of the season, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. This offseason, he'd enter the final year of his rookie deal, but with options in Pittsburgh, isn't a lock for another deal. 

The Steelers used a second-round pick on rookie George Pickens and a fourth-round pick on Calvin Austin. Meanwhile, they signed Diontae Johnson to a three-year deal this past offseason. 

There has been no word from the Steelers' side on looking to trade Claypool but the situation could make sense. At 6'4 with plenty of upside physically, it's certainly a possibility to monitor in the coming weeks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Expect Kenny Pickett to Start Against Dolphins

Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson

Steven Sims Took Own Route on Explosive Returns for Steelers

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Takeaways

Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Buccaneers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (28)
News

Mike Tomlin Addresses Fight Between Mitch Trubisky, Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19245346_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248137_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Expect Kenny Pickett to Start Against Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (29)
Podcasts

Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (28)
News

Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19188721_168388034_lowres
News

Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19247073_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Is Steelers Biggest Winner Mitch Trubisky?

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19248123_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Mitch Trubisky Proved Us Wrong

By Cody Flavell