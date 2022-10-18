Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers

PITTSBURGH -- The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for a wide receiver, and Pittsburgh Steelers third-year man Chase Claypool could be an option, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported that the Packers are searching for a new wideout and has named Claypool as a target.

"A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market," Fowler wrote.

Claypool is coming off his best game of the season, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. This offseason, he'd enter the final year of his rookie deal, but with options in Pittsburgh, isn't a lock for another deal.

The Steelers used a second-round pick on rookie George Pickens and a fourth-round pick on Calvin Austin. Meanwhile, they signed Diontae Johnson to a three-year deal this past offseason.

There has been no word from the Steelers' side on looking to trade Claypool but the situation could make sense. At 6'4 with plenty of upside physically, it's certainly a possibility to monitor in the coming weeks.

