J.J. Watt Reacts to Brother's Record-Breaking Steelers Contract
PITTSBURGH — The Watt family shares a great bond and a impresssive history in the NFL, and T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to continue that history together.
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt signed a record contract extension, for three years and $123 million, including $108 million guaranteed. His $41 million yearly salary is the highest for any non-quarterback in NFL history. This keeps him with the franchise through the 2028 season, which will mark 12 years with the team.
J.J. Watt praised his brother on Twitter with just three words, 'Earned.', 'Deserved.' and 'Incredible.'
T.J. Watt has dominated during his time with the Steelers, since they took him with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has started 121 games over his eight seasons in Pittsburgh, with 462 tackles (331 solo), 108.0 sacks, 126 tackles for loss, seven intereptions, 49 passes defended, 33 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.
This includes seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2018-24, four-time First Team All-Pro (2019-21, 2023), two-time Second Team All-Pro (2019 as a linebacker, 2024), three-time Deacon Jones Award winner for most sacks (2020, 2021, 2023) and led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2019 and 2024.
His best season for the Steelers came in 2021, where he made 64 tackles (48 solo), an NFL-record 22.5 sacks, NFL-high of both 21 tackles for loss and 39 quarterback hits, plus seven passes defended, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
T.J. Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, becoming the seventh Steeler that won the Award and the first since safety Troy Polamalu did so in 2010.
He previously signed a four-year, $112 million extension, with $80 million guaranteed, on Sept. 9, 2021, which also made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Myles Garrett would break that record back in March, signing a four-year, $160 million extension, making him the highest paid defensive player, and then Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase signed a four-year, $161 million extension later on this offseason.
J.J. Watt had a sensation NFL career, playing for the Houston Texans for 10 seasons (2011-20) and then his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, 2021 and 2022.
He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014, 2015), five-time First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honoree (2012-15, 2018), led the NFL in sacks in 2012 and 2015 and co-lead the NFL in forced fumbles in 2018.
J.J. Watt is a part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the Texans Ring of Honor. He is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.
