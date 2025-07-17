Steelers Get Positive Sign From T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt do not have a contract extension in place yet. Despite the two sides still negotiating, the organization received a promising sign from their best defensive player.
With the Steelers set to open training camp in less than a week, every player is putting in their final efforts and workouts before the grind of the NFL season begins. The Steelers don't expect to see Watt there before a deal is finalized, but that isn't stopping him from getting some work in with one of his fellow edge rushers. Watt posted a photo on his Instagram of himself and outside linebacker Nick Herbig working out together in Wisconsin.
The pair of edge rushers shared a similar path to the NFL. Both rose to prominence at the University of Wisconsin, and that put them on the road to a successful NFL career. It makes sense that the two alumni would get some reps in at their alma mater.
The Steelers also hope this is a sign of negotiations going in the right direction. Watt is obviously preparing to play football this season and has no intention of sitting out. The contention between him and the Steelers continues to rise with every passing day due to this ongoing battle.
The latest rumblings surrounding Watt's potential contract is that there have been two major sticking points holding this up. The first is they are unaligned on the length of the deal. Team insider Mark Kaboly recently speculated that Watt's camp is pushing for a five-year deal, while it's likely the Steelers would like for it to be a three of four-year deal.
The second issue is guaranteed money. There's been consistent debate regarding how long the Steelers should guarantee what is expected to be a yearly amount north of $40 million to an edge rusher in his 30s? The criticism is valid, but that isn't stopping the former Defensive Player of the Year from standing firm in wanting a record-breaking deal.
Hopefully, some time with his teammate helped to smooth things over and encouraged Watt to get a deal done with the organization. Hopefully, it gave the Steelers a similar push, and a new contract is finalized before the season begins.
