Steelers Sign T.J. Watt to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt have come to terms on a massive record-setting extension.

Jack Markowski

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In perhaps their final act of a thrilling offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have come to terms with star edge rusher T.J. Watt on a massive three-year, $123 million extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal comes less than a week before Steelers veterans are set to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Watt has now become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career, first doing so upon agreeing to a four-year, $112 million pact in September 2021.

Watt has surpassed Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year contract worth $161 million this offseason, for that title. Additionally, the Steelers star has also bested the four-year, $160 million deal Myles Garrett signed with the Cleveland Browns in March that made him the highest-paid defender in league history.

$108 million has been guaranteed to Watt as part of the agreement, and he'll make $41 million per season.

There had been some trade rumors surrounding Watt amidst his dispute with Pittsburgh, but a move was never likely. Instead, the 30-year-old was rewarded for his dominant performance with the team and will remain with the organization for the foreseeable future.

In 2024, Watt finished with 11.5 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles en route to a fourth-place finish in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Pittsburgh's all-time leading sack artist with 108, Watt is well on his way to the Hall of Fame with seven Pro Bowl and four first-team All-Pro nods to his name.

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

