Mike Tomlin Releases Statement After Leaving Steelers

Mike Tomlin didn't need much time to decide on his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans.

After choosing to step down from his post as head coach, Tomlin released a statement thanking the Steelers' organization as his 19-year tenure with them comes to an end.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Tomlin stated, per the team's official website.

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

Tomlin's Steelers Legacy

Though his stint with the franchise ended unceremoniously with a seventh-straight postseason loss, there's no ignoring Tomlin's legacy with one of the NFL's most iconic and historic franchises.

He caps off his time as the Steelers' lead man with a regular season record of 193-114-2. Across 13 trips to the playoffs, Tomlin went 8-12 in the playoffs and guided the team to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII during the 2008 postseason.

His 19-straight non-losing seasons, which covers his entire tenure in Pittsburgh, is tied with Bill Belichick for the second-longest streak in league history.

Tomlin's Outlook and the Steelers' Impending HC Search

Pittsburgh still has possession of Tomlin's contractual rights due to the fact that he stepped down instead of being fired, meaning that a trade is a possibility in the future.

It's unclear if Tomlin is going to take any time away from coaching and instead potentially take a role as a television analyst or jump right into the current cycle and look to fill one of the several vacancies around the league.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, jumps right to the top of that same list and should be appeal to the top candidates who are currently interviewing with other franchises at the moment, thus setting itself up well for whatever its future holds as an organization.

