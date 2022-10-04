James Pierre, Josh Jackson to Battle for Steelers Open CB Spot

PITTSBURGH -- The past two weeks have brought two devastating injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers at cornerback. Cameron Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the team's Week 4 game against the New York Jets and the week prior, Akhello Witherspoon hurt his own hamstring in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Witherspoon missed the Jets game and head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference that they expect Witherspoon to remain out for another week. Consider Sutton's injury and the fact that safety Terrell Edmunds is in concussion protocol and the Steelers are looking at a thin secondary group as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills. The team will have to dip into its bank of reserve defensive backs, according to Tomlin.

"When you miss guys in practice, it really gives other guys a chance to show their readiness, make some plays, show some details in communication that's associated with varsity ball," Tomlin said.

They will almost certainly need to find at least one more corner and Tomlin said that James Pierre, who was demoted from starter to backup last season, is among the leaders to fill an open spot. Sixth-year veteran and current practice squad member, Josh Jackson is another leading candidate.

If Sutton is unable to play as well, the team will let the two bench players compete for the starting role.

"[Pierre's] done a nice job and he'll be given an opportunity to display those things this week along with a guy like Josh Jackson and others, so we'll put together a formula and best represents themselves and does somethings that we need them to do over the course of the week and we'll divide the labor up at the end," Tomlin said.

