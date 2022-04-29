Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback has his number.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers newest quarterback has his number. First-round pick Kenny Pickett will wear No. 8 in the black and gold, carrying his college number to the NFL. 

Pickett dressed in 8 throughout his five years at Pitt. And just like he's staying in the same building, he's keeping the same number. 

Pickett jerseys are already on sale at the Steelers' shop. 

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

