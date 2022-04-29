Kenny Pickett Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers new quarterback has his number.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers newest quarterback has his number. First-round pick Kenny Pickett will wear No. 8 in the black and gold, carrying his college number to the NFL.

Pickett dressed in 8 throughout his five years at Pitt. And just like he's staying in the same building, he's keeping the same number.

Pickett jerseys are already on sale at the Steelers' shop.

