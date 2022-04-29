Steelers Will Give Kenny Pickett Chance to Start This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Kenny Pickett in the first round for a reason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought Mitchell Trubisky in before free agency even started, which set off alarms that the former Chicago Bear was the starting quarterback in 2022. Now, it seems that narrative has changed, and Kenny Pickett could be the guy in Week 1.

The Steelers selected Pickett as the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, and draft experts believe he's certainly capable of starting as a rookie.

So do the Steelers.

"We talked about his high floor, and the high floor was because of the intangibles but also the anticipation and the pro accuracy were very obvious and consistent when studying his tape," head coach Mike Tomlin said about what they liked about Pickett.

After five seasons at Pitt, 52 games played and over 100 touchdowns scored, Pickett heads next door to compete with Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the Steelers' starting job in 2022.

"He'll be given an opportunity to compete certainly," Tomlin confirmed.

"You know, I think that's what Kevin was alluding to when he mentioned it was a good thing for him to come back and go back to school and gain another year of college experience," Tomlin added. "He is 24 years old. He is a mature young man. You do see maturity in his game, and I think all those things are going to put him into position to compete."

The Steelers now have three players they've said they believe in as starting quarterbacks this season. Using a first-round pick, however, puts Pickett in a good position to win the job.

