Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents

The Pittsburgh Steelers big men got the gift of grilling this Christmas.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week.

A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody Sabol for Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, DeMarvin Leal and others. Then, there's the always headlined gift from the quarterback to the offensive linemen, and Kenny Pickett didn't disappoint.

Pickett told All Steelers that he hooked up the big men upfront with Traeger Grills, giving them the perfect offseason addition to use over the spring and summer.

The rookie didn't start the entire season but has become the face of the Steelers' offense since taking over for Mitch Trubisky. And just like every franchise quarterback, giving your o-line something big on Christmas is part of the job.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

