Lamar Jackson No-Show at Ravens OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens QB is entering a contract year.

The Baltimore Ravens are without quarterback Lamar Jackson as they start Organized Team Activities. In the midst of a contract negotiation, the All-Pro QB is a no-show as the team hits the field for voluntary workouts. 

Head coach John Harbaugh said after the first practice that he'll let Jackson speak on his absence when he arrives. Tight end Mark Andrews said he's been in contact with Jackson, and isn't worried about his time missed. 

Jackson is set to play on his fifth-year option and is negotiating a contract with the Ravens without an agent. 

Jackson was reportedly one of 18 Ravens not in attendance to start OTAs. Others included Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters. 

