Steelers Officially Name Omar Khan New GM

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named Omar Khan as their new general manager, replacing Kevin Colbert.

Khan, who previously worked as the Steelers' vice president of football and administrative operations, has been with the team since 2001. He's handled contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016.

"Omar has been an integral part of our football operations department during his 21 years with the team and that experience will serve him well in his new position," team president Art Rooney II said on the hire.

"I am ready for this challenge and grateful to continue the success we have had on the field during my first 21 years," Khan said. "I look forward to completing our football operations staff and working tirelessly to build another championship football team for Steelers Nation."

According to reports, the Steelers are also expected to name current Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl their assistant general manager.

Weidl started his career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant in 1998. During his time with the Steelers, he worked under Tom Donahue and Bill Nunn. Since then, he's spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles in 2016.

