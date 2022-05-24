The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t tell Mitchell Trubisky about the upcoming QB battle, but he’s open to it.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, but their quarterback battle wasn't done adding members to it. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert used their first and last picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, but didn't inform their other two QBs of the coming moves.

Trubisky spoke with media for the first time since signing with the team and said he wasn't made aware when he agreed to his contract that Pittsburgh planned to added more players to the room.

However, he did expect it.

"I knew coming into the situation - even coming here from last year - wherever I was going to go, I was going to have to come in and compete," Trubisky said. "Earn the trust of my teammates and get back onto the field with hard work and with talent, and just being a leader on this team. We didn't have those conversations, but I knew that was a possibility wherever I would go next."

Offensive guard Kevin Dotson said after the first day of OTAs that the team made it known Trubisky would be the starter. Still, the offseason signing knows he has to outperform a first-round pick, and is welcoming Pickett to the group.

"We needed to add to the quarterback room and that's what we did," Trubisky said. "We're happy to have him, and I'm looking forward to working with him.

"We've got two young guys and two vets, so there's a lot of on-going conversations. We're all learning the offense for the first time together. We're just pushing each other and competing."

