Skip to main content

Report: Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring Andy Weidl back to where he started.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to announce their next general manager and assistant GM, keeping both positions close to home. According to multiple reports, the team will name Omar Khan as GM and Andy Weidl assistant. 

Weidl is currently the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of player personnel. He started his career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant in 1998. During his time with the Steelers, he worked under Tom Donahue and Bill Nunn. Since then, he's spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles in 2016.

Khan, the Steelers' current vice president of football and administrative operations, has been with the Steelers since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016.

Both were part of the six second-round interviews the Steelers brought in for the job. Pittsburgh originally interviewed 16 candidates to replace Kevin Colbert following his retirement. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

Mitchell Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

Stephon Tuitt Absent to Start OTAs, But Expected to Return

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death

Report: Diontae Johnson Missed His Youth Football Camp

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342184_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin16 minutes ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (65)
News

Report: Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

By Noah Strackbein24 minutes ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers to Announce New GM This Week

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (64)
News

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (63)
News

Mitch Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_16707818_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

By Stephen Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_16929173_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson No-Show at First OTAs

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_15376391_168388034_lowres
News

Stephon Tuitt Absent From Steelers OTAs, But Expected to Return

By Stephen Thompson17 hours ago