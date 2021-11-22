Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chargers Assistant Shaun Sarrett Won't Coach vs. Former Team Steelers

    The Los Angeles Chargers coach has been ruled out against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Los Angeles Chargers assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett won't coach against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday night. 

    Sarrett was ruled out with a non-COVID illness roughly an hour and a half before kickoff. 

    Sarrett joined the Chargers in 2021 after spending eight years with the Steelers, 2012-2017 as an offensive assistant, 2018 as the assistant offensive line coach and 2019-2020 as the offensive line coach. 

    The Chargers will still have running game coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith available. 

