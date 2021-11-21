Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Najee Harris Could Make Steelers History vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie could make history Sunday night.
    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is less than 50 yards away from franchise history. 

    Harris needs 37 yards to be the first rookie in Steelers history to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage in their first 10 games. Harris has 963 total yards with 646 coming on the ground. He's also scored six touchdowns. 

    The Steelers are set to face the Chargers, who leave plenty of potential for Harris to find success on Sunday night. Los Angeles has one of the NFL's worst rush defenses, allowing 1,396 yards to opposing runners this season. 

    Harris has accumulated more than 60 yards rushing in his last six game. 

