    • November 22, 2021
    Steelers Inactives vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without four starters against the Chargers.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Joe Haden, running back Anthony McFarland, linebackers T.J. Watt and Buddy Johnson and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk will not play for the Steelers.

    Watt, Haden and Loudermilk were all ruled out with injuries this week. Watt (hip/knee) and Haden (foot) left in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and did not return. Neither practiced throughout the week. 

    Loudermilk suffered a groin injury on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. 

    The Steelers are also without left guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Dotson was placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he'll miss a minimum of three weeks. Fitzpatrick is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive on Monday. 

