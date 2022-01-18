Matt Canada Poised to Return as Steelers OC

PITTSBURGH -- As of now, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't anticipating any moves to come with the team's offensive coordinator. Heading into the offseason, Matt Canada will continue to operate as if he'll be with the team in 2022.

"I'm optimistic about Matt [Canada] and what's capable of doing," Tomlin said during his end of the year press conference. "I'll acknowledge that we took a step back. There's obvious tangles reasons why that occurred, so I'm not going to get into all of that. I'm not going to seek comfort in that. We got to be better. We intend to be, and that's going to require a lot of planning and work; players and coaches."

The Steelers' offense finished 15th in passing, 29th in rushing and 25th in scoring. This season, they averaged six less points per game than they did in 2020 under offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Some of that is due to the turnover within the players. Pittsburgh had four new starters on the offensive line, including two rookies, and started four rookies on offense throughout the season.

"You can seek comfort in those facts, but I won't and I don't," Tomlin said. "We've got to be better than we were, and that's one of the critical reasons why we're sitting here having this end of the year discussion."

The Steelers will have a new starting quarterback in 2022, and could see more changes to try to solidify a more sound group moving forward.

As of right now, it appears Canada will continue to have control of that side of the ball next season.

