Ben Roethlisberger's Plans After Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expects the "itch" of football to come back right around training camp, but doesn't anticipate any comeback plans in his NFL career.

Instead, Roethlisberger is going to focus on a new chapter of life. At 39-years-old, Big Ben is headed back to Pittsburgh to use his free time being a father and husband.

"I get to go home tonight, and we've got snow and so the kids are already planning tubing and doing sledding and stuff," Roethlisberger said. "Being a husband and father, it never takes a day off. You got to keep going. As we move from one chapter to the next, it's going to be different, but it's going be fun. It's going to be a new challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

Roethlisberger reflected on his career with the team following the Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, saying he hopes he taught other the "Steeler way" during his playing time.

Now, he's ready to take on the next challenge and the road ahead, after football.

"I've been here a long time, and it's been a lot of fun," Roethlisberger said. "Like I said, God has blessed me. We joke about the Browns and going there (in the NFL Draft), but it was meant to be that I was going to wear black and gold. Draft day I had a black suit on with a gold tie. I'm just so thankful."

