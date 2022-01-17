Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin Among Highest Odds to be Raiders Next Head Coach

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach be headed to Las Vegas?

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin is under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2024 season, but oddsmakers believe he could be headed out west. 

According to BetOnline.ag, Tomlin has the fourth-highest odds to be named the Las Vegas Raiders next head coach. His 7/1 odds trail Jim Harbaugh (2/1), Rich Bisaccia (5/2) and Doug Pederson (5/1). 

Tomlin has been highlighted as a potential candidate to other coaching jobs throughout the years, most-recently being the USC head coach position. When asked about it during the season, he responded with an emphatic no. 

"Never say never, but never," Tomlin said. "Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs? There is not a booster with a big enough blank check. I got one of the best jobs and in all the professional sports, why would I have any interest in coaching college football?"

While the NFL would keep him within the same ranks, and system, chances are his 7/1 odds of leaving aren't as likely as some may predict. 

