Mike Tomlin Excuses Group of Players From Day 2 of Steelers Minicamp

Tight end Eric Ebron were amongst those not in attendance.

PITTSBURGH -- A small group of veterans were not in attendance at Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp on Wednesday. The practices are considered mandatory.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told media following practice that the absences were excused. Tight end Eric Ebron and guard David DeCastro were amongst those who did not practice. DeCastro wasn't dressed to practice on Tuesday.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was at practice but was dressed in street clothes after leaving early on Tuesday. Tomlin declined to address the injury on Tuesday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was back on the field after ending his Tuesday practice early. Tomlin said Roethlisberger's incident wasn't serious. The 39-year-old was a full participant on Wednesday.

The Steelers return to the field on Thursday for the final day of minicamp. They'll then enter roughly a month-long break before training camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Have High Hopes for James Pierre

Joe Haden: Cam Sutton Ready to Replace Two Starters

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Ulterior Motive Can't Alter Steelers' Plans

It's True, Steelers RB Coach Told Najee Harris to Go Home

Steelers Still Looking for Third Edge Rusher

T.J. Watt Talks Losing DPOY

Business Isn't Finished Between Steelers and Terrell Edmunds

Fantasy Football Profile: When to Draft Najee Harris?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Switches Agent Prior to Contract Year

5 Questions Steelers Continue Answering at Minicamp