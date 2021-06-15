Business Isn't Finished Between Steelers and Terrell Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds enters his first contract year in the NFL, but his hopes are high for the future.

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds is entering a contract year with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in his NFL career.

The former first-round pick in 2018 had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers this offseason, leaving him a free agent following the 2021 season. But the news didn't come as a major downer for the safety.

"Coach Tomlin, he called me personally," Edmunds explained to local media on Tuesday. "Just told me that he wasn't going to pick up my fifth-year option this year. He told me that it doesn't mean business is over, but just to stay motivated and come out here and do what I can do."

That conversation left the future in a positive outlook for Edmunds. He believes he has 17 games this season to prove he's worthy of a new contract.

"After this year, every game is like an interview," Edmunds said. "So now you've got to bet on yourself. You've got to double down on yourself and put in that hard work."

In three years with the Steelers, Edmunds has totaled three interceptions and 251 tackles.

The Steelers picked up other safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's fifth-year option this spring, but left the future unsettled for Edmunds.

If business isn't finished between the two, there's still hope he returns to Pittsburgh.

"Of course I would love to come back to Steeler Nation," Edmunds said. "They're the people that gave me the opportunity to come into the NFL. Made all my dreams come true. Definitely still hoping for maybe next year we can make something happen. I guess right now, I've just got to bet on myself."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

