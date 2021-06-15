Watch: T.J. Watt Talks Motivation From Losing DPOY

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt discusses getting better after losing Defensive Player of the Year award to Aaron Donald.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is still waiting for his first Defensive Player of the Year award after finishing as a finalist the last two seasons.

Watt returns to the Steelers under the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old tallied 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits in 2020. He finished second in DPOY voting behind Aaron Donald.

The Steelers are at Heinz Field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. Watt is working with second-year edge rusher Alex Highsmith in their first full season together.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

