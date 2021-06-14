JuJu Smith-Schuster Switches Agents in Anticipation of Contract Year With Steelers

The star wide receiver left Roc Nation prior to the start of his one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster has changed representation prior to his possible final year in Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year, $8 million contract in March.

Smith-Schuster left Roc Nation to join the Wasserman Group on Monday. He will be represented by agent Chafie Fields, co-head of Wasserman's U.S. football division.

Smith-Schuster tested free agency waters this spring but decided to return to the Steelers for another season. According to reports, he had larger offers from the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster said loyalty was his reason for choosing Pittsburgh.

"Staying with my quarterback that I've been playing with for the last four years and the fact that he's coming back for one more year, and the fact that I can have that potential for a one-year deal, just [how the] organization set everything up for me. They pretty much know my body inside and out, on the field and off the field, how I am," Smith-Schuster told local media during OTAs.

"Don't get me wrong, Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback and he will be for the next decade, but I think it's just a loyalty to my coaches, my receiver coach and to my quarterback."

Smith-Schuster has four voidable years on his current contract. They'll expire five days after the Super Bowl.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

