Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season continues to falter as they fall to 2-6 behind a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a game that was less than impressive on both sides of the football, with the offense failing to score more than 15 points once again, and the defense allowing both the passing and rushing game to take off for Philadelphia.

Afterward, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the loss, and while blaming everything and everyone for the struggles, he highlighted two details that led to the defeat.

"We’re not positioning ourselves to win games," he said. "We didn’t today. And we got on that. Some fundamental things are falling short. We got to keep a lid on it. If you don’t keep a lid on it in the NFL, you don’t give yourself a chance to play. We didn’t do that. I thought it was a domino effect from there on. I thought our eyes weren’t in the right place defensively. It’s capable of happening when you’re not keeping a lid on it. You got to keep a lid on it.

"I thought we were too penalized," Tomlin continued. "I look at those penalties. Some of them I thought were questionable but that’s life. Neither here nor there. I just thought the penalty component of it and our inability to keep a lid on it were Steelers versus Steelers. When you’re playing good people like this group, you’re not going to put yourself in a position to do the things you need to do."

The Steelers did leave the top open for the Eagles. Before halftime, A.J. Brown had three touchdowns and finished the game with 156 yards. Jalen Hurts ended the day with 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh's offense was the problem with penalties. The team committed nine for 60 yards, which has been a revolving theme for this team.

Heading into the bye week, Tomlin is open to changing anything he needs to in order to turn the course of this season around.

"’m open to doing whatever is required for us to get better," Tomlin said. "That’s just how it is. We’re seriously committed to winning and being better and that’s just a component of it."

