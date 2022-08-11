Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin Reveals Steelers QB Order for Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mitch Trubisky their starting quarterback.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener, and their first game at Acrisure Stadium. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media for his first game press conference of the 2022 season. And as it's been all summer, the biggest question was who will play where at quarterback.

Tomlin confirmed that Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers against Seattle. He and the first team unit will run through the first quarter, with the second team working the second and third quarter, and third team will play the fourth. 

Tomlin didn't specify if Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph will play with the second team, but he did say it would say as practice has ran. For the most part, that has been Rudolph running with the twos, but Pickett's chances of playing behind Trubisky aren't dead. 

What does the head coach want to see out of his quarterbacks? 

"Moving the unit, moving the football," he said. 

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET. 

