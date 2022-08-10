Skip to main content

Steelers Waive Ulysees Gilbert for New OLB

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another linebacker to their defense.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and were awarded outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed off waivers from the New York Jets. 

Gilbert has missed the last week of training camp practice because of a foot injury. He's been seen walking around with a boot. 

The 25-year-old was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in 2019 and played in 28 games, including 17 last season. Primarily a special teamer, Gilbert recorded 25 tackles during his time with Pittsburgh.

Rashed, 24, played just one game for the Jets last season, recording one tackle on 16 defensive snaps. Undrafted out of Oregon State, Rashed spent most of last season on New York's practice squad before signing a futures contract in the offseason. 

The Steelers recently signed outside linebacker Ron'Dell Carter as well, however, Alex Highsmith (rib) and Genard Avery (groin) are both dealing with injuries.

