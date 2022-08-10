Steelers Camp Takeaways: George Pickens Makes Best Play of Camp

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a second switch to their week three schedule, pushing practice to the morning for the second day in a row.

The Steelers hit a wet field at Saint Vincent College, wearing just helmets and shorts, but providing plenty of excitement.

George Pickens stole the show, but we'll expand on that a little more.

George Pickens Makes Best Play of Camp

Pickens has spent pretty much all of training camp showing how good he is. The second-round pick is proving the Steelers right and the rest of the NFL wrong for passing up on him.

The big play, however, was his touchdown grab in two-minute drill. After catching a 35-yard bomb from Mason Rudolph down the sideline, Pickens followed it up with a touchdown grab that was anything but ordinary.

The rookie wideout, covered by Levi Wallace, tipped the pass to himself, securing it with one hand in the endzone.

Pickens said afterward that he believes a sideline grab in one-on-ones was his best play of camp, but this is number two. He also said it might be top eight all-time in his career.

Miles Boykin Making Strong Case for Last WR

For over a week, Miles Boykin has caught pretty much everything. Deep balls, back shoulder, stop and go, redzone, it doesn't matter - Boykin comes down with pretty much everything.

Today, his highlight was falling out of the endzone in seven shots, secured the ball and got his feet down. Which, is just another example of the impressive body control Boykin contains.

The Steelers' five wide receivers are likely Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Gunner Olszewski. If they keep six, it's probably Boykin.

Calvin Austin is All Speed

Calvin Austin's speed is as advertised. The rookie has shown how fast he is during pretty much every practice. Today was no different.

Austin and cornerback Chris Steele battled it out during one-on-ones, going against each other four times. The first time, Austin tried to double clutch and take off - Steele didn't budge. It didn't matter, though, because Austin still beat him by two steps before the ball landed in his hands.

More Anthony McFarland Routes

The offense is changing this season, and a clear difference is the usage of Anthony McFarland.

The third-year running back is lining up in the backfield, at halfback, in the slot and out wide. And plenty of times, the play is designed for McFarland to get the first read.

Jaylen Warren is making plays and gaining love from the fans, but McFarland has a place within this offense. If he can stay healthy, this could be the season his skillset is utilized by the Steelers.

