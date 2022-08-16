LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the end of their four-week training camp at Saint Vincent College. At this point, the major storylines are behind us, but the real ones are finally coming to fruition.

Right now, the Steelers are focusing on how their team is going to mold itself during the regular season. George Pickens and Minkah Fitzpatrick gave us plenty to talk about, and Jaylen Warren continued to turn heads.

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett took another step forward in his NFL career.

Here's what we saw.

Kenny Pickett's First First-Team Reps

Pickett took on first-team reps for the first time with the Steelers, leading the ones on a two-minute drill. Unfortunately, it ended without a touchdown, but it did mark a milestone in his NFL career.

At this point, Pickett has worked ahead of Mason Rudolph on every drill. After an impressive preseason game, it's fair to say the rookie has surpassed Rudolph. It doesn't, however, mean he's ready to be the starter.

But it's a step in the right direction.

Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. George Pickens

Minkah Fitzpatrick and George Pickens matchup up four times during one-on-one drills. Pickens got the best of Fitzpatrick on all but one, with a hold on the defense somewhat canceling the other out.

It's been a very very impressive training camp for the second-round rookie. He's made headlines pretty much every other day, and he's got the attention of all the veterans - including Fitzpatrick.

"His body control is something serious," Fitzpatrick said after practice. "You seen it Saturday in the game, in the back of the endzone. It looked easy to him. Everything looks easy and natural to him. It's not a bunch of rigid sharp movements, it's just natural. He had one today, I was all over his hip. A good ball. I hit him, hit the ball, his elbow. It still looked easy, natural catching it."

Jaylen Warren's "Baby"

Jaylen Warren fumbled during the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks and has since been walking around with a football at all time. He takes it to eat, in meetings, when he's hanging out throughout the day. Anything that he does, his football comes with him.

Written on the ball is "Jaylen's Baby." It was an idea by running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, who filled it with water so it's heavier, and told Warren that if he sees him without it, Warren is getting fined.

The undrafted rookie has the attention of his coaches. Mike Tomlin pointing out the bad in Warren's game over the weekend means he holds him to a high standard. That isn't the case with every player.

The hype around Warren makes the 53-man roster is officially real. There's an actual chance he's on the team this season.

Pressley Harvin's Boots

Pressley Harvin is now the only punter on the Steelers' roster after they cut Cameron Nizialek. There wasn't really a need for a punting competition to begin with, but Harvin was the clear winner.

In his first practice as the sole boot man, he showed exactly why.

Harvin had everyone in aw as he rocketed punts from his own endzone down to the opposite goal line. Not one, not two, and not three. There were at least six punts the second-year vet sent the entire length of the field during practice.

Somehow, Harvin has made punting fun. Get excited about this guy.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Leads First Team for First Time

Devin Bush Not Worried About Future With Steelers

Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury List, Update Karl Joseph Injury

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper