    December 9, 2021
    Dalvin Cook Likely to Play Against Steelers

    The Minnesota Vikings could get a major offensive boost against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely face off against Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in Week 14. 

    Cook suffered a separated shoulder just 11 days ago and was initially expected to miss 2-3 weeks before returning. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he's expected to play on Thursday night against the Steelers. 

    Cook has rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. His backup, Alexander Mattison, rushed 22 times for 90 yards and a touchdown as the starter in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. 

    Cook is listed as questionable heading into the game but was limited at practice throughout the week. According to Pelissero, he took first-team reps during the week and wants to play. 

