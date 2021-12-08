Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without four players against the Vikings.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out for players with injuries for Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back) are all out against Minnesota.

This is the fourth missed game for Haden since hurting his foot in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. He has not practiced in the last two weeks.

The Steelers will keep Ahkello Witherspoon at cornerback alongside Cameron Sutton.

Buggs missed last week with the same ankle injury. The week prior he was a healthy scratch.

Finney left Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return. John Leglue replaced him in-game and will start this week at left guard. It'll be his first career start and second career game.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Something Changed to Give Steelers Confidence in Witherspoon

Big Ben Says Shoulder Hurts More Than Elbow This Year

Ben Roethlisberger Lobbies for T.J. Watt to Win NFL MVP

How Far Back Are the Steelers?

Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings