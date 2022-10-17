Mitch Trubisky Played 'Backyard Football' And Became Hero for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky said he felt loose when the Pittsburgh Steelers called on him to replace starter Kenny Pickett, who suffered a blow to the head late in the second half of a tight game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With his second chance on the field after Pickett usurped him as the starter two weeks ago, Trubisky played his best football as a Steeler to date. He completed nine of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown and used his legs to make timely conversions.

Trubisky said he felt more relaxed and free to take risks after entering the close game midway through.

"It just felt good today," Trubisky said. "I was ready to go and I was just playing within the play and trying to make plays and go out and win the game."

One of Trubisky's best assets was his creativity, which came through on the final drive of the game in particular. On consecutive third and longs, he had to use his legs - once to run for a first down and again to create time for Chase Claypool to haul in the first down that iced the game.

"He made a phenomenal catch," Trubisky said. "I thought I threw it to only where he could get it but we also wanted to complete the ball in bounds. ... It was just kind of backyard football, running around, he stuck with me, I was trying to see where he was going and he somehow got two feet in."

Trubisky said the Steelers' aggressive gameplan, combined with great support from his teammates, allowed him to feel so comfortable taking risks and making plays on his own. But the adrenaline boost that being thrown into a close game late also helped Trubisky play without overthinking his decisions.

"When you get thrown in there, you might be thinking a little less, just going out and playing free," Trubisky said. "But I knew what I had to do for my team. ... So I just wanted to continue to be aggressive, play free and everyone rallied together. It was fun. Backyard football, if you will, but it was fun."

