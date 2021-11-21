Steelers Expected Starters After Injuries to Key Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to replace four starters against the Chargers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five players during their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. So, who will start in their place?

Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Hade (foot), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all out with injuries in Week 11. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is currently battling COVID-19 and remains on the reserve list until he clears protocol.

So, who's going to start on the offensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary? Here's the Steelers' expected starting lineups this weekend.

Offense

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

Running Back: Najee Harris

Fullback: Derek Watt

Tight Ends: Pat Freiermuth, Eric Ebron

Wide Receivers: Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson

Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor

Right Guard: Trai Turner

Center: Kendrick Green

Left Guard: J.C. Hassenauer

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.

Defense

Nose Tackle: Isaiah Buggs

Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward

Defensive End: Chris Wormley

Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith

Inside Linebacker: Devin Bush

Inside Linebacker: Joe Schobert

Left Outside Linebacker: Derek Tuszka

Cornerback: Cameron Sutton

Free Safety: Tre Norwood

Strong Safety: Terrell Edmunds

Cornerback: James Pierre

Special Teams

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers vs. Chargers Picks and Bets

Steelers Makes Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Routes

Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Game

Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out