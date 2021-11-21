Steelers Expected Starters After Injuries to Key Players
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five players during their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. So, who will start in their place?
Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Hade (foot), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all out with injuries in Week 11. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is currently battling COVID-19 and remains on the reserve list until he clears protocol.
So, who's going to start on the offensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary? Here's the Steelers' expected starting lineups this weekend.
Offense
Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger
Running Back: Najee Harris
Fullback: Derek Watt
Tight Ends: Pat Freiermuth, Eric Ebron
Wide Receivers: Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson
Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor
Right Guard: Trai Turner
Center: Kendrick Green
Left Guard: J.C. Hassenauer
Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.
Defense
Nose Tackle: Isaiah Buggs
Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward
Defensive End: Chris Wormley
Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith
Inside Linebacker: Devin Bush
Inside Linebacker: Joe Schobert
Left Outside Linebacker: Derek Tuszka
Cornerback: Cameron Sutton
Free Safety: Tre Norwood
Strong Safety: Terrell Edmunds
Cornerback: James Pierre
Special Teams
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Punter: Pressley Harvin III
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
