    • November 21, 2021
    Steelers Expected Starters After Injuries to Key Players

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to replace four starters against the Chargers.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five players during their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. So, who will start in their place? 

    Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Hade (foot), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all out with injuries in Week 11. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is currently battling COVID-19 and remains on the reserve list until he clears protocol. 

    So, who's going to start on the offensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary? Here's the Steelers' expected starting lineups this weekend. 

    Offense

    Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger
    Running Back: Najee Harris
    Fullback: Derek Watt
    Tight Ends: Pat Freiermuth, Eric Ebron
    Wide Receivers: Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson
    Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor
    Right Guard: Trai Turner
    Center: Kendrick Green
    Left Guard: J.C. Hassenauer
    Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr.

    Defense

    Nose Tackle: Isaiah Buggs
    Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward
    Defensive End: Chris Wormley
    Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith
    Inside Linebacker: Devin Bush
    Inside Linebacker: Joe Schobert
    Left Outside Linebacker: Derek Tuszka
    Cornerback: Cameron Sutton
    Free Safety: Tre Norwood
    Strong Safety: Terrell Edmunds
    Cornerback: James Pierre

    Special Teams

    Kicker: Chris Boswell
    Punter: Pressley Harvin III
    Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

