Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Executive Compares Kenny Pickett to Johnny Manziel

    Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is the next Johnny Manziel? In a good way.
    Author:

    A Johnny Football comparison doesn't sound like much of a compliment for an NFL hopeful, but one AFC executive believes it's the best fit for Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett. 

    Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke with one NFL front office member who believes Pickett is an upgraded version of Johnny Manziel, both on and off the field. 

    "He’s a good version of Johnny Football—better frame, head on shoulders and arm, and he’s a better leader," the executive told Breer. "Athletic, gutsy. … Kind of hit the scene hard out of nowhere like [Joe] Burrow and balled out. Love the kid. He’s got the it factor. Kid has balls. … We have a ways to go, but definitely if the draft was today, he would be [the first quarterback] taken."

    Pickett was a 2021 Heisman finalist and is expected to be drafted in the first round this offseason after throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns.

    Manziel was selected No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. His NFL career lasted just two seasons before being cut for off-field issues.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Tomlin Explains Why Zach Banner Hasn't Started

    Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration

    Steelers Could Get Six Players Back for Titans Game

    Devin Bush Talks Being the Same Player

    Time to Ramp Up the Steelers Offense

    USATSI_17292455_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Executive Compares Kenny Pickett to Johnny Manziel

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17171679_168388034_lowres
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15391587_168388034_lowres
    News

    Eight Browns Players Test Positive for COVID-19

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres (3)
    News

    Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Haven't Started Zach Banner

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17329508_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17248834_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Could Get Six Players Back for Titans Game

    4 hours ago
    KSR_0602
    News

    Devin Bush Talks Being the Same Player

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17324578_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Time to Ramp Up the Steelers Offense

    Dec 13, 2021