Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is one of the most highly-sought after signal-callers in this year's NFL draft and one AFC executive had some high praise for the redshirt senior. Although, one former college football star got the short end of the comment.

"He’s a good version of Johnny Football—better frame, head on shoulders and arm, and he’s a better leader,” one AFC executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "Athletic, gutsy. … Kind of hit the scene hard out of nowhere like [Joe] Burrow and balled out. Love the kid. He’s got the it factor. Kid has balls. … We have a ways to go, but definitely if the draft was today, he would be [the first quarterback] taken.”

Pickett didn't squander his last year of eligibility but instead had the best year of his college career that saw him named a Heisman finalist after he threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Johnny Manziel, sometimes referred to as Johnny Football, was a Texas A&M star who won the Heisman in 2012 and was taken with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Browns. The quarterback had a disappointing and short NFL career, though, largely due to several off-the-field issues.

The 23-year-old will likely have no shortage of fans on draft night but it remains to be seen where he will land or if he'll live up to the expectations set for him.

More NFL Coverage: