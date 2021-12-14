Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Kenny Pickett

One AFC Exec on Kenny Pickett: 'He is a Good Version of Johnny Football'

Author:

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is one of the most highly-sought after signal-callers in this year's NFL draft and one AFC executive had some high praise for the redshirt senior. Although, one former college football star got the short end of the comment. 

"He’s a good version of Johnny Football—better frame, head on shoulders and arm, and he’s a better leader,” one AFC executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "Athletic, gutsy. … Kind of hit the scene hard out of nowhere like [Joe] Burrow and balled out. Love the kid. He’s got the it factor. Kid has balls. … We have a ways to go, but definitely if the draft was today, he would be [the first quarterback] taken.”

Pickett didn't squander his last year of eligibility but instead had the best year of his college career that saw him named a Heisman finalist after he threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. 

SI Recommends

Johnny Manziel, sometimes referred to as Johnny Football, was a Texas A&M star who won the Heisman in 2012 and was taken with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Browns. The quarterback had a disappointing and short NFL career, though, largely due to several off-the-field issues. 

The 23-year-old will likely have no shortage of fans on draft night but it remains to be seen where he will land or if he'll live up to the expectations set for him. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on call for a college football game at AT&T Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Herbstreit, Fowler to Call NFL Game for ESPN in January

The college football broadcasters drew strong reviews for their first NFL game back in 2020.

College basketballs sit at the SEC tournament
College Basketball

Georgia Southern Nearly Sets Record in 133-15 Victory

Georgia Southern recorded the second-largest margin of victory in women’s Division I history on Monday night.

Reilyn-Turner
College

Nike Officially Signs First Collegiate Star to NIL Deal

A UCLA sports star start made history as Nike's first NIL athlete.

tom-brady-gisele
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom and Gisele Address ‘My Husband Can’t Throw and Catch at the Same Time’ Incident

‘You can't say THAT.’ Tom Brady had a great reaction to the Super Bowl controversy.

tom-brady-tampa-bay-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

Welcome to the Fantasy Postseason, Plus Super Bowl Odds UpdateDraft SharePreviewPublish

It’s time to strengthen those rosters for the fantasy playoffs, and the top of the NFC has been rearranged following the Rams’ win over the Cardinals.

Stephen Curry smiles after an interview.
NBA

Curry Discusses Possibility of Breaking NBA's Career Three-Pointer Record at MSG

He needs just two threes on Tuesday to break Hall of Famer Ray Allen's all-time record.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass vs. the Bears.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Asked If He'll Face Bears Again As Packer

He set a Packers record against the team's archrivals in Sunday's comeback win.

logan-thomas-washington
NFL

Report: Logan Thomas Has Torn ACL, 2022 Return Expected

Washington will be without a top offensive piece as it makes a push for the NFC playoffs.