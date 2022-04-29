NFL Honors Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins During Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has just begun, but not before the NFL honored the late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Prior to the festivities beginning in Las Vegas, the NFL held a brief 30 second moment of silence for Haskins, who passed away earlier this month after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate in South Florida.

Haskins was originally selected three years ago at the 2019 NFL Draft in the first round by the Washington Commanders. He signed with the Steelers in January of 2021, and spent last season backing up Steelers future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Since his unfortunate passing, there have been several tributes to the former quarterback across both the city of Pittsburgh and the entire football world. A shrine was started outside of Heinz Field shortly after news of Haskins passing to commemorate the 24-year-old signal caller.

Ohio State, Haskins alma mater where he was a standout during the 2019 season, commemorated his life at their annual spring game with a moment of silence, as well as "DH" decals on both the players helmets as well as pins for the coaches. Haskins initials were painted into the field at both 5-yards lines, and another shrine was set up outside to honor his life.

Last Friday, teammates, family and friends gathered at Allegheny Center of Alliance Church on the North Side to say goodbye and to celebrate the life of Dwayne Haskins. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was among the speakers that day.

The NFL joins a long list of people to commemorate the life of Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

