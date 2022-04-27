Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: Pittsburgh Finds More Than Next QB

Now that the NFL Combine, Pro Days and top 30 visits have all concluded, this draft cycle is finally coming to a close. With the 2022 NFL Draft taking place tomorrow night in Las Vegas, there's no better time than the present to release my final mock draft of the year. A fun exercise that comes with plenty of challenges, here is my best bet at predicting what the Pittsburgh Steelers will do on draft weekend.

Here we go.

Round 1, Pick 20: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

I'm pretty confident that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to target a quarterback early in the draft, presumable in round one based on the information available. I’m sticking with my gut here on this one and going with the winningest quarterback in Bearcats history.

Ridder went 43-6 in four seasons under center and helped elevate a football program to new heights, becoming the first non-power 5 school to compete in the National Football Playoff.

The thing that stands out the most about Ridder beyond his accolades and reputation as a winner is his competitiveness.

When asked about why he was planning to workout and test at the NFL Combine, Ridder joked, “Because I'm going to be great at them. Just to show teams my competitive nature, I'm not running and I'm not hiding from anything. All my talents and skills are going to be out here on display for everyone to see."

From that point forward, I was wholly convinced that Ridder was going to wow teams throughout the interview process.

Ridder's confidence is glaring in the way that he carries himself both on and off the football field. An important and often overlooked aspect of being a franchise quarterback.

A physical specimen that tested in the 90th percentile or higher in the 40-yard dash (4.52s), the 10-yard split (1.59s), the vertical jump (36'") and the broad jump (127"). Ridder's mobility as a runner is notable as he has the straight line speed to pick up chunks of yards in a pinch. He possesses good arm strength and he's sped up his delivery over time, shortening his elongated throwing motion.

For my money, Ridder is the smartest signal caller in the class. He's consistently got his eyes pointed in the right direction post snap, he's capable of quickly going through his progressions and there are examples of him coming all the way back to the opposite side of the field to hit a dig route on the backside. He's also the most aggressive quarterback against the blitz as he's willing to attack teams vertically and make them pay for bringing pressure up front.

He showcases strong pocket navigation skills and can maneuver through traffic while keeping his eyes down the field. Ridder's a strong decision maker that rarely is fooled by defensive looks and keeps the ball out of harms way on a regular basis.

The big flaw currently in Ridder's game is his accuracy woes which stem partially from inconsistent mechanics. Often times you will see Ridder widen his base and lock out his front leg which leads to high throws and overall inaccuracy. There are simply too many layups on film that should be converted at a much a higher percentage.

His deep ball accuracy was up and down and while it improved during his senior season, it needs to be much more consistent at the next level. He has sped up his release over the years but it can still be fairly loopy and elongated which could certainly contribute to the increased number of batted passes at the line of scrimmage.

While I think Malik Willis is the Steelers number one option, I'm unsure about how high they are willing to go in order to secure him. If he gets past Carolina, I would assume the Steelers begin to have discussions about moving up. I think it's very possible Ridder could be the Steelers backup plan in the first round.

If the Steelers deem his mechanical flaws, particularly in the lower body, as fixable then they could have their quarterback of the future.

Round 2, Pick 52: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

The Steelers would be wise to take advantage of a strong safety class, particularly up top given the long-term uncertainty at the position. I expect them to do so on Day Two of the draft with selecting Penn State's talented safety, Jaquan Brisker.

Like Ridder, Brisker also boasts strong leadership qualities. He was a team captain at Gateway Senior High School, a team captain at Lackawanna Community College and then a team captain at Penn State.

Brisker also brings good size and overall athletic profile to the position, something that the Steelers value more than others. Brisker ran an impressive 4.49 40-yard dash in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine and threw up a ridiculous 22 reps on the bench press.

Brisker joked at his media availability during the week that he couldn't work out with the other defensive backs in the weight room, he had to work in with the lineman instead. That strength shows up on tape, too as he's rarely pushed around by bigger targets working down the field and holds up very well in the box.

Brisker's versatility is especially intriguing, as he's spent time playing as a deep safety, in the slot and in the box for the Nittany Lions defense. His physicality is impressive, he'll plow right through blocks on the perimeter and manhandle smaller receivers. He's adept in zone coverage, has a good feel for route concepts and can drive quickly downhill when reading the quarterbacks eyes. An overall smooth mover for his size, Brisker can cover a good amount of ground in just a brief moment in time.

Brisker had some hiccups last year as a tackler, missing ten tackles on the season. He was reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury so that certainly isn't something you completely disregard when discussing the issue.

He does tend to be a little out of control and off balance when approaching ball carries which can explain several of those misses. His footwork can be a tad inconsistent and his transitions when flipping his hips down the field could be smoother but those are coachable teachpoints.

Even with Terrell Edmunds back in the fold on a one-year deal, history tells us that it won't preclude them from adding to the position, especially in the event that a talent such as Brisker is available in Round Two.

With new defensive backs coach Grady Brown at his Pro Day, there is likely some real interest here. He could become a sub-package asset next season as a rookie while transitioning to a full-time starter in year two next to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Round 3, pick 84: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

A mountain of a man with one of the most unbelievable physical profiles that you’ll ever see from an NFL Draft prospect. Faalele looks like a Madden create-a-player, standing 6’8” and weighing in at whopping 384 pounds.

Originally a basketball and rugby player born in Australia, Faalele made the transition to offensive line in his final year in high school before heading off to college.

Needless to say, that decision turned out to be a wise one as he’s one of the more naturally gifted tackles in the entire class. 31 career starts at right tackle in the Big 12 conference. Faalele has zone and gap run scheme experience offering up plenty of versatility in that regard.

Faalele’s a physically imposing run blocker who can shock defensive lineman with heavy hands at the point of attack. When watching his film, you’ll frequently see him running his feet and driving defenders into the turf for pancake blocks. There were times where Minnesota seemed to be able to run behind him at will.

Lineman are frequently caught staggering backwards or completely off balance after that initial pop from Faalele off the line of scrimmage. He’s capable of working both the front side and backside of zone runs and can reach 3 techs down the line with relative consistency. Faalele has shown the ability to get to the second level to line up targets.

Faalele’s also a very impressive and fluid mover for his size. Despite being a humongous giant, he can get out of his stance fairly quickly and likes to be able to get his hands on pass rushers early, utilizing his 85 inch wingspan to make that first initial contact. He utilizes a snatch and trap technique in order to counteract power rushers looking to run through his chest. He’s athletic enough to push speed rushers up the arc even if it looks a little unconventional at times.

Faalele needs to work on his pass sets. When he does get beat, it’s usually due to him over setting. He struggles to then change directions and redirect pass rushers when they hit him with inside counters.

Despite plenty of game experience, he’s still relatively raw in terms of technique, especially when it comes to strike timing and hand placement. He almost exclusively preferred or was coached to 45 set and there’s not many reps of him setting vertically which is something to keep in mind when discussing coaching preferences or scheme. Putting him beside a strong RG in pass protection is the best bet for success.

The Steelers have their 2021 starting tackles back in the fold for next season. Chukwuma Okorafor’s three-year contract can essentially be broken off after next season before he becomes expensive. Faalele could be the moldable ball of clay for new offensive line coach Pat Meyer who was also present at his Pro Day.

Due to his unique blend of size and athleticism, Faalele has the potential to be a quality starting right tackle in the National Football League.

Round 4, pick 138: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

After months of saying the Steelers are taking a receiver on day two of the NFL Draft, here I am mocking one to them in Round 4.

This feels about where Gray is likely to be selected on Day Three.

The former JUCO product burst onto the scene last year for the Mustangs to the tune of 803 receiving yards, nine touchdowns and an impressive 16.4 yards per catch clip.

Gray’s biggest asset that he brings to the table is his electrifying speed. At the NFL combine, he set the turf on fire with a 4.34 40-yard dash.

Gray is a speedster who can stretch the field vertically and is someone that defenses will have to account for at all times. A former track star that should be considered a threat to score every time he touches the ball, Gray can create on his own after the catch.

Impressive tracking ability all over his tape as he’s comfortable hauling in passes over his shoulder. Long strider that routinely stacks defenders on the vertical plane. He can contort his body to adjust to poorly thrown balls headed in his direction. He had a couple spectacular circus catches last season where he went top shelf and made leaping grabs.

Gray didn’t run a very diverse route tree in college so he’s a work in progress in that regard. Play strength could be an issue until he learns to consistently beat press coverage with his feet. There are some concentration drops on film that are fixable but frustrating nonetheless. There are some examples of nuanced route running including head fakes, but those are still few and far in between.

The Steelers offense ranked 30th in the NFL in explosive pass rate last season. They need to add speed on that side of the football and Gray certainly provides them with that. Frisman Jackson put Gray through his on field workout at his Pro Day.

Gray would give the Steelers some splash and a developmental z receiver that also has a little bit of return man experience, as well.

Round 6, pick 208: Eric Johnson, DE, Missouri State

An explosive defensive end with a wrestling background, Johnson has an intriguing skill set for a 3-4 defense. Despite not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, he feels like a lock to be selected at some point during draft weekend. He was a participant in the NFLPA bowl where he shined before being invited and ultimately standing out at the Senior Bowl.

Johnson not only hits but exceeds all of the size thresholds necessary for the position. He stands all of 6’4” while weighing in at 300 pounds, while also possessing 33 3/4” arms. He’s also a plus athlete, running a 4.86 40-yard dash.

Johnson certainly looked like he belonged during the Senior Bowl against other highly rated prospects.

The first thing that jumps off his film is how explosive he is particularly off the ball. He’s consistently one of, if not the first defensive lineman crossing the line of scrimmage on passing downs. A really fluid athlete for his size, he’s capable of shooting gaps against the run and causing havoc in the backfield.

Johnson has plenty of experience but despite heavy hands, he’s still figuring out how to make better use of those to free himself from blockers. He’s also not the most adept run defender at the moment as he can be driven off the spot and lacks the anchor ability that you’d ideally prefer.

The Steelers seem to be bringing back both Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu in some capacity but it feels fairly likely that this will be both of their last go-arounds in the steel city. Pittsburgh already has a nice run stopping defensive end for depth purposes in Isaiahh Loudermilk but they still need to get younger in the trenches.

A top-30 visitor with the Steelers, Johnson also offers a little bit of special teams potential as he’s blocked four kicks throughout his time in college.

Round 7, pick 225: Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

The HBCU product is an undersized corner but he proved during his final collegiate campaign that he's got a lot of game. People began to take notice last season as he was named first-team AP FCS All-American and the 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Durant's signature tape might have came last season against Clemson in a game that he picked off two passes in the contest and broke up a couple more.

Durant's size is nothing to get excited about and could lead many teams to shuffling him inside to the slot where his lack of size and length can be masked. Durant's a fluid mover, evidenced by his tape as he's frequently in the hip pocket of receivers and can remain in phase all the way down the field with even the most athletic wide receivers. At the NFL Combine, Durant showcased that speed by running a 4.38 40-yard dash in front of NFL executives and scouts. Durant has the quick feet and savy footwork to mirror receivers and keep them in front of him.

His trademark ball skills are surely something teams will be captivated by. He picked off 12 passes throughout his college career and is frequently making plays on the football by playing through the receivers hands. Even in matchups with bigger receivers across from him, his competitiveness shines through. He plays with a lot of energy on the field which is infectious to his teammates. In college, he has experience playing in both man and zone coverage displaying his scheme versatility.

Durant's overall lack of size won't meet some teams thresholds and because of that, he's a likely candidate to move inside the nickel spot. With that move, there will be questions about whether or not he will be able to hold up physically in the run game as part of the run fit. With less than 100 career snaps inside as a slot corner in college, there will surely be a learning curve associated with the switch next season.

Pittsburgh returns two of their starting cornerbacks from last season while shuffling Levi Wallace in as a replacement for Joe Haden. They are still searching for long-term answers at the position, however. Taking a flier on an excellent athlete with plus ball skills this late in the draft certainly makes a ton of sense.

Whether it was against Clemson or at the Senior Bowl, Durant looked like he belonged on the same field as other top talent which gives you hope that he could eventually turn into a contributor. For now, he's a developmental inside/outside cornerback that could potentially chip in on special teams.

Round 7, pick 241: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

If you've watched Nevada over the past two seasons, you can frequently find Turner dunking on defenders in the end zone. 19 touchdowns accumulated in that time frame, Turner seems to be at his best when the offense gets near the red zone.

Turner is a former wider receiver convert with a basketball background that he uses to his advantage when it comes to understanding how to position himself and box out defenders.

You can teach a lot of things but you can't teach size and Turner's a giant among mortals standing 6'6 1/2". Turner has plenty of room to grow into his frame and he could certainly stand to add some more muscle which will undoubtedly help his growth as a blocker.

Turner's a jump ball specialist in the red zone who excels on back shoulder fades. Carson Strong trusted him time and time again to win those one on one matchups with smaller defenders and he repeatedly rewarded his faith.

Turner has the ability to make the difficult catches and can even act as an accuracy eraser on poorly thrown footballs. He's a reliable option down the seam. Whether it's tracking the ball down the field over his shoulder or high-pointing the football, he can reel in targets away from his frame. He's a move chess piece type that can be used in the slot flexed out as a receiver. From those alignments, he should be able to use his physicality and size to win against smaller defensive backs.

Turner wasn't asked to do a ton of in-line blocking and in the rare instances where he was asked to block bigger defenders, the tape was rather underwhelming. His vertical jump was only 27 inches at the combine which was somewhat surprising given how often he was able to go top shelf over defenders. He's just an average overall athlete that's got a little bit of build up speed. In order to make a roster, he'll need to show that he's committed to improving as a run blocker.

The Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the Second Round last April which paid immediate dividends and they got surprisingly decent contributions last season from Zach Gentry. With Eric Ebron now a free agent and unlikely to return, Turner could fill that role as a seam buster and red zone target for Pittsburgh at a fraction of the cost.

He will have to be brought along slowly but with how productive he was in college, especially in the red zone, you can find a speciality type of role for him early on even if it's just a handful of snaps.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Will Trade Up for Malik Willis

Steelers Will Go Get RB2 for Najee Harris

Rookie WR Will Determine if Steelers Pay Diontae Johnson

Steelers Will Make Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

Steelers Looking for This in Next Franchise QB

Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft