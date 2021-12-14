NFL Informs Teams of 2022 Salary Cap Number

The NFL has officially informed all 32 teams that the expected salary cap number for 2022 is going to be $208.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The cap jumped from $182.5 million this season after falling from $198.2 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league met during their annual labor seminar on Dec. 14, where they reportedly made the announcement.

For the Steelers, players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, James Washington and others will look to take advantage of a higher market this offseason.

Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million with the hopes of finding a bigger contract in 2022. Despite a season-ending shoulder injury, the wide receiver is likely still a candidate to receive a significant deal this spring.

