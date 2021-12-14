Skip to main content
    NFL Informs Teams of 2022 Salary Cap Number

    The NFL salary cap makes a significant jump this offseason.
    Author:

    The NFL has officially informed all 32 teams that the expected salary cap number for 2022 is going to be $208.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

    The cap jumped from $182.5 million this season after falling from $198.2 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league met during their annual labor seminar on Dec. 14, where they reportedly made the announcement. 

    For the Steelers, players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, James Washington and others will look to take advantage of a higher market this offseason. 

    Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million with the hopes of finding a bigger contract in 2022. Despite a season-ending shoulder injury, the wide receiver is likely still a candidate to receive a significant deal this spring.

