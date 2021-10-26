    • October 26, 2021
    NFL Network Names Steelers Veteran in Potential Trade

    Ian Rapoport says one Pittsburgh Steelers defender could be on the move this week.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is filled with proven veterans, some who play smaller roles due to the situation of the depth chart. One of those veterans is offseason signing Melvin Ingram, who could find himself with a new team at the trade deadline. 

    In a piece released by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ingram is named as a potential trade piece by the Nov. 2 deadline. 

    "The longtime Chargers veteran landed in Pittsburgh this year and has yet to hit his stride," Rapoport writes. "With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged. Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary (the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus), Ingram isn't expensive. The Chiefs have been among those on the hunt around the league for a pass rusher, and they did host Ingram on a visit before he signed."

    Ingram is currently splitting reps with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, playing at least 60% of the Steelers' defensive snaps in all but two games. In six games this season, the three-time Pro Bowler has racked up 10 tackles, a sack and six QB hits. 

